Vikings' Eric Kendricks Is Team's Nominee For 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:54s - Published 7 minutes ago Vikings' Eric Kendricks Is Team's Nominee For 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that linebacker Eric Kendricks has been named the team’s nominee for the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like