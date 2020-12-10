FDA Advisory Panel Meeting To Review Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine For Emergency Use

Boston Doctors Represented On FDA Advisory Committee Tasked With Approving Pfizer's COVID VaccineLocal doctors from Tufts Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard are among those considering approval of a coronavirus vaccine. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
Pfizer to discuss vaccinePfizer will meet today to discuss the safety of the vaccine and if they will give the green light to allow emergency usage.