Skip Bayless on how Tom Brady is outperforming Bill Belichick his first season off Patriots | UNDISPUTED

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots look to keep rolling against the Los Angeles Rams, tonight at 7:30 Eastern on FOX, NFL Network, and streaming on Prime Video.

Bill Belichick needs the win to keep his playoff hopes alive in the AFC.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady has had 1 more win at 7-and-5, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have also lost their previous 2 games.

Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe has been better season: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?