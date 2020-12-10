Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local farm grows over 40,000 poinsettias every holiday season!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Local farm grows over 40,000 poinsettias every holiday season!

Local farm grows over 40,000 poinsettias every holiday season!

The emblematic Christmas flower, the poinsettia, is grown by the thousands at the family-owned and operated Lennon Farm Greenhouses.

The farm, located in Tabernacle, New Jersey, grows over 40,000 pots of poinsettias every holiday season.“Poinsettias are the traditional holiday plant.

There are other holiday plants that can be grown but we only grow poinsettias,” said Gunter Lennon, owner of Lennon Farm Greenhouses.

The poinsettias, which arrive at the farm as unrooted cuttings from El Salvador, Mexico, and Guatemala, are then placed in soil, propagated with mist, until they bloom for the holidays.

They are later distributed throughout a 100-mile radius, which includes Delaware and New York, to independe...

Watch full episodes of My Go-To online at ABC.

Stream Local farm grows over 40,000 poinsettias every holiday season!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

5 of the Most Festive Flowering Houseplants for Holiday Decorating [Video]

5 of the Most Festive Flowering Houseplants for Holiday Decorating

Easy to grow and fun to give, these colorful favorites make the season merry and bright.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:56Published
Christmas tree demand booms at this local farm! [Video]

Christmas tree demand booms at this local farm!

Business is booming at Anne Ellen’s Christmas tree farm, a family-owned and operated business in Manalapan, New Jersey, that grows more than 50,000 Christmas trees every year. Despite the pandemic..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:56Published
St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm during COVID-19 [Video]

St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm during COVID-19

Local Christmas tree farm is uplifting families spirits this holiday season.

Credit: WFFTPublished