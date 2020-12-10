Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:36s - Published 1 day ago

Local farm grows over 40,000 poinsettias every holiday season!

The emblematic Christmas flower, the poinsettia, is grown by the thousands at the family-owned and operated Lennon Farm Greenhouses.

The farm, located in Tabernacle, New Jersey, grows over 40,000 pots of poinsettias every holiday season.“Poinsettias are the traditional holiday plant.

There are other holiday plants that can be grown but we only grow poinsettias,” said Gunter Lennon, owner of Lennon Farm Greenhouses.

The poinsettias, which arrive at the farm as unrooted cuttings from El Salvador, Mexico, and Guatemala, are then placed in soil, propagated with mist, until they bloom for the holidays.

They are later distributed throughout a 100-mile radius, which includes Delaware and New York, to independe...