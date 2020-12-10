Christmas tree demand booms at this local farm!

Global  
 

Business is booming at Anne Ellen’s Christmas tree farm, a family-owned and operated business in Manalapan, New Jersey, that grows more than 50,000 Christmas trees every year.

Despite the pandemic and the toll it has taken on many local businesses, at Anne Ellen’s the demand for Christmas trees has exceeded that of any other year.

“It’s definitely been an interesting year.

We have a lot of new customers coming in because everyone is home and they want to get their decorations so we’ve sold more Christmas trees this year than we’ve ever had,” said Jack Sangillo, manager at Anne Ellen’s Christmas tree farm.

The farm which was converted from a potato farm to a Christmas tree farm in the 1960s, allows custo...

