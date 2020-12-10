'Deputy CM Sisodia's residence attacked by BJP goons in police presence': AAP

The AAP claimed that the house of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was 'attacked by BJP goons'.

CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the incident and wondered why BJP was 'getting so desperate'.

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the police didn't stop goons from entering Sisodia's place.

Addressing a press meet, Bhardwaj added that the police even removed barricades around the house.

The AAP leader also played a purported video of the outside area of Sisodia's residence.

In the video, a group of people can be seen forcefully entering inside the house.

Delhi BJP, however, refuted the allegations saying that their protest was peaceful.

Police said they have initiated a probe and arrested six people in relation to the case.

Earlier in the day, BJP workers staged a protest near Sisodia's residence over an alleged conspiracy to kill mayors and leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations staging an indefinite dharna demanding payment of dues from the Kejriwal government.