How a woman and her migrant brother were reunited



On Nov. 7, Sarah Bettache received an unexpected phone call from her brother Ahmed, who told her he was on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria. Two days earlier, the 19-year-old had left his native Morocco on a rickety boat and gone on a dangerous journey. She decided to embark on a mission to find him. Lauren Anthony reports.

