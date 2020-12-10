Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty on 'concerning' rise of Covid cases in the South East

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has appealed to the country to "stick by the rules" to suppress the coronavirus as the Covid-19 vaccine is being rolled out across the UK. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned people to "not blow it" and urged the nation to keep following the Covid-19 rules during the vaccine rollout. Asked by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey if the UK should be able to move quicker to lift local restrictions in the new year, Mr Hancock said: "I very much hope so, but there's some time between now and then’’. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The UK should have three or four vaccines against Covid-19 by the middle ofnext year, England’s chief medical officer has said, adding that the jabs arebeing closely monitored for safety. Speaking at the Commons Health and ScienceCommittee, Professor Chris Whitty answered questions about the safety andavailability of current and future vaccines.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:26Published
When asked if the new lockdown in England will work, Professor Chris Whittytold the Science and Technology Committee: “If people adhere in the way that Iexpect they will, it’ll reduce R below one, in my view, in the great majorityor all of the country. “I wouldn’t want to imply that suddenly that means thatCovid is over as a problem. “This is a long haul.” He added: “We need to seethis through winter - this doesn’t mean we need to stay in these measuresthrough winter - but we will need to be doing things that keep the ratesdown.” When asked if the restrictions would be lifted on December 2, ProfWhitty continued: “The decision as to whether to lift restrictions on December2 is rightly a decision for ministers and Parliament. “I think that the aim ofthis is to get the rates down far enough that it’s a realistic possibility tomove into a different state of play at that point in time.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 about the Covid crisis and the impact it has had on businesses across the globe. ‘2020 has been a miserable year. It has been a miserable year for the global communities, society as individuals,’ Renjen said. He however added that there has been a silver lining in the crisis. ‘It has pointed out there is a better way to address the issues that were underneath like climate change, air pollution,’ Renjen added. He said that this is a wake-up call for us to address these issues. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:06Published
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Government to reach a post-Brest tradeagreement with the European Union, saying a no-deal Brexit would be"catastrophic" for the UK. He made the comments after getting on a bike tomark new grants being given to community projects, encouraging Londoners towalk and cycle. He visited The Cut in Lambeth, where through-traffic has beenrestricted to people walking and cycling. Mr Khan hopes the initiative will"avoid a car-led recovery", making it easier for Londoners to avoid gettingbehind the wheel.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Victor and Penny Griffiths become one of the very earliest couples in theworld to receive the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccination at Basildon Hospital, Essex.The pair, who have been married for 58 years, worked at the hospital for morethan 80 years between them, and said they were looking forward to gettingtheir lives back to normal.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published