Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty on 'concerning' rise of Covid cases in the South East

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s
Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty on 'concerning' rise of Covid cases in the South East

Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty on 'concerning' rise of Covid cases in the South East

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, England's chief medical officer Chris Whittydiscuss the rise in coronavirus cases in London and areas of Essex and Kent.


Matt Hancock outlines Covid-19 vaccination rollout plan [Video]

Matt Hancock outlines Covid-19 vaccination rollout plan

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlines the procedure for vaccinations in thecountry with vaccinations to begin in care homes and GP-led surgeries byChristmas.

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Such a tough year' - UK health boss brought to tears on TV as vaccine rollout begins

 UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was overcome with emotion while discussing the coronavirus vaccination breakthrough on television.Elderly Brits have become the..
Hancock appeals for people to 'stick by' the lockdown rules [Video]

Hancock appeals for people to 'stick by' the lockdown rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has appealed to the country to "stick by the rules" to suppress the coronavirus as the Covid-19 vaccine is being rolled out across the UK. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Hancock warns people not to ‘blow it’ during vaccine rollout [Video]

Hancock warns people not to ‘blow it’ during vaccine rollout

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned people to "not blow it" and urged the nation to keep following the Covid-19 rules during the vaccine rollout. Asked by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey if the UK should be able to move quicker to lift local restrictions in the new year, Mr Hancock said: "I very much hope so, but there's some time between now and then’’. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK should have multiple Covid-19 vaccines next year – Chris Whitty [Video]

UK should have multiple Covid-19 vaccines next year – Chris Whitty

The UK should have three or four vaccines against Covid-19 by the middle ofnext year, England’s chief medical officer has said, adding that the jabs arebeing closely monitored for safety. Speaking at the Commons Health and ScienceCommittee, Professor Chris Whitty answered questions about the safety andavailability of current and future vaccines.

Professor Chris Whitty: Lockdown will work if people adhere to rules [Video]

Professor Chris Whitty: Lockdown will work if people adhere to rules

When asked if the new lockdown in England will work, Professor Chris Whittytold the Science and Technology Committee: “If people adhere in the way that Iexpect they will, it’ll reduce R below one, in my view, in the great majorityor all of the country. “I wouldn’t want to imply that suddenly that means thatCovid is over as a problem. “This is a long haul.” He added: “We need to seethis through winter - this doesn’t mean we need to stay in these measuresthrough winter - but we will need to be doing things that keep the ratesdown.” When asked if the restrictions would be lifted on December 2, ProfWhitty continued: “The decision as to whether to lift restrictions on December2 is rightly a decision for ministers and Parliament. “I think that the aim ofthis is to get the rates down far enough that it’s a realistic possibility tomove into a different state of play at that point in time.”

PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up [Video]

PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up

All you need to know as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces new Covid-19restrictions alongside Professor Chris Whitty and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Hamilton to take part in Abu Dhabi GP after negative Covid-19 test

 Lewis Hamilton will take part in this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
‘Covid crisis has been a wake-up call’: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen at #HTLS2020 [Video]

‘Covid crisis has been a wake-up call’: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen at #HTLS2020

Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 about the Covid crisis and the impact it has had on businesses across the globe. ‘2020 has been a miserable year. It has been a miserable year for the global communities, society as individuals,’ Renjen said. He however added that there has been a silver lining in the crisis. ‘It has pointed out there is a better way to address the issues that were underneath like climate change, air pollution,’ Renjen added. He said that this is a wake-up call for us to address these issues. Watch the full video for all the details.

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19

 Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus, but says, so far, she feels okay ... but she wants to give everyone she's been in close contact with a heads..
Covid-19: Mass testing for secondary schools in parts of London, Kent and Essex

 Mass testing to be rolled out to secondary school pupils in worst-affected areas of London, Kent and Essex.
London councillor accidentally causes fire during virtual meeting

 Tom Sleigh was trying to light a candle when his notepad went up in flames during an online meeting.
Sadiq Khan urges Government to reach deal with EU [Video]

Sadiq Khan urges Government to reach deal with EU

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Government to reach a post-Brest tradeagreement with the European Union, saying a no-deal Brexit would be"catastrophic" for the UK. He made the comments after getting on a bike tomark new grants being given to community projects, encouraging Londoners towalk and cycle. He visited The Cut in Lambeth, where through-traffic has beenrestricted to people walking and cycling. Mr Khan hopes the initiative will"avoid a car-led recovery", making it easier for Londoners to avoid gettingbehind the wheel.

Mahalia, Headie One and Nines among top winners at the Mobo awards [Video]

Mahalia, Headie One and Nines among top winners at the Mobo awards

Mahalia, Headie One and Nines are among the most celebrated recipients of the2020 Mobo awards, following a socially distanced ceremony in London.

Christmas decorations: Essex man, 78, carves polystyrene Santa during lockdown

 Tony Rymill unveils an elaborate festive scene in his front garden after months of work.
Couple married for 58 years get vaccinated at the hospital where they first met [Video]

Couple married for 58 years get vaccinated at the hospital where they first met

Victor and Penny Griffiths become one of the very earliest couples in theworld to receive the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccination at Basildon Hospital, Essex.The pair, who have been married for 58 years, worked at the hospital for morethan 80 years between them, and said they were looking forward to gettingtheir lives back to normal.

UK’s first electric-only car charging station opens for business

The UK’s first all-electric car charging station opened today near Braintree in..
Essex lorry deaths: 'Every cog' in people smuggling plan 'in the know'

 Thirty-nine Vietnamese migrants were found dead in a lorry's refrigerated container last year.
