World Food Program Receives Nobel Peace Prize

The humanitarian organization received the award via an online ceremony on Dec.

In the pre-coronavirus era, the event was traditionally held in Oslo and Stockholm.

Since 1901, the Nobel Peace Prize has been presented in Oslo on Dec.

10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

It is a grand event held in Oslo’s city hall.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, via NBC News.

In a normal year, it would have been filled to capacity, and you would have been greeted by the royal family, the president and the prime minister

Due to coronavirus pandemic, it wasn't possible to host you in Oslo today

World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley accepted the prize at the organization's Rome headquarters.

Famine is at humanity’s doorstep.

Because of so many wars, climate change and a global health pandemic that makes all that exponentially worse, 270 million people are marching towards starvation.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley, via NBC News.

Failing to address their needs will cause a hunger pandemic which will dwarf the impact of Covid