Valley sees rainfall after seeing a dry streak of over 100 days Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:20s - Published 5 minutes ago Valley sees rainfall after seeing a dry streak of over 100 days Rain fell across the Valley on Tuesday morning after breaking a dry streak of over 100 days. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAT 7-DAY FORECAST.WANT TO SEND IT OVER TO JAMIEWARREN.SHE ACTUALLY WAS CAUGHT IN THERAIN AND HEAVIER RAIN EARLY THISMORNING.RIGHT NOW THE EAST VALLEY IN ABIT OF A LULL.LET'S TOSS IT OVER.







You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Rainfall on Thursday could break dry streak in Phoenix area; temperatures to drop Phoenix has a 70% chance of seeing rainfall Thursday. A shower would break a streak of 111 days...

azcentral.com - Published 18 hours ago