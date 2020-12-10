COVID-19: Regulators Announce Allergy Warning for Pfizer Vaccine

Ask Dr. Nandi: U.K. regulator says people with severe allergies should not receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine



An allergy warning from the United Kingdom - two healthcare workers experienced adverse reactions after getting the first dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. And while the warning sounds alarming,.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 04:24 Published 20 hours ago

UK Health Officials Ask People With Significant Allergies To Avoid Pfizer COVID Vaccine



Two healthcare workers in the UK suffered severe allergic reactions. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:44 Published 20 hours ago