Kay Burley off air for six months after breaking Covid rules

Sky News presenter Kay Burley has been suspended for six months for breakingCovid-19 rules.

The channel’s political editor Beth Rigby and correspondentInzamam Rashid have also both been taken off air for three months following aninternal review.


