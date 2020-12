Doggy Needs to Reboot During Argument Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:33s - Published 4 minutes ago Doggy Needs to Reboot During Argument Occurred on October, 2020 / Kentucky, USAInfo from Licensor: "My dog usually isn't vocal at all, but sometimes he howls/talks like this if you make similar noises.His name is Roscoe, but I call him Rocket-Dog" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more



You Might Like