Gifts for Teens to receive matching donation

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:54s - Published 3 minutes ago

This year, the Animal House in Green Bay will match donations up to $1,000.

ABLE TO PARADEAROUND YOURNEIGHBORHOOD THISYEAR...BUT N-B-C 26 ISSTILL TEAMING UPWITH THE GREEN BAYMETRO FIREDEPARTMENT TOBRING YOU GIFTS FORTEENS... A CAMPAIGNTO HELP KIDS IN NEEDAROUND THEHOLIDAYS.THIS YEAR... THEANIMAL HOUSE INGREEN BAY WILLMATCH DONATIONS UPTO $1-THOUSANDDOLLARS."It's almost an overlookedsegment of our society.And a very importantsegment.

They're at avery impressionable age,lots of things going on intheir lives and conflictsand issues and concernsthat they have.

This isjust a way to help maketheir Christmas season abrighter and more happyone."THE FIREDEPARTMENT WILLBUY GIFTS USING THEMONETARYDONATIONS...AND BRING THEM TOTHE SALVATION ARMY.THE NON-PROFITWILL DISTRIBUTEPRESENTS TO BROWNCOUNTY TEENS INNEED.TO HELP PROVIDETHESE HOLIDAYGIFTS...YOU CAN HEAD TONBC-26-DOT-COMSLASH "GIFTS FORTEENS" TO MAKE ADONATION