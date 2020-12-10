Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘India’s foreign investment rules restrictive?’ Walmart CEO answers #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:28s - Published
‘India’s foreign investment rules restrictive?’ Walmart CEO answers #HTLS2020

‘India’s foreign investment rules restrictive?’ Walmart CEO answers #HTLS2020

Walmart CEO Doug Mcmillon joined the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020.

He spoke about India’s foreign investment rules and said that rules and government policies change everywhere.

He said that India wants to grow and they want competition and added that some money will come from India and some from outside India.

He added that Walmart wants to keep demonstrating to the Indian government stakeholders recognize their work and culture and welcome them to invest.

He also spoke on reports of Flipkart IPO in the US.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Walmart Walmart American multinational retail chain

Walmart CEO Doug Mcmillon on Covid & what makes India special #HTLS2020 [Video]

Walmart CEO Doug Mcmillon on Covid & what makes India special #HTLS2020

Walmart CEO Doug Mcmillon spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Mcmillon said that Walmart will triple its exports of goods from India to $10 billion each year by 2027. He said that there is huge potential for Indian suppliers to grow their businesses by leveraging the unique scale and global distribution opportunity that Walmart provides. Mcmillon added that this supporting the Make in India initiative and helping more local businesses reach international customers while creating jobs as well. ‘We believe India is entering a new era and Walmart is committed to supporting economic growth of India and taking made in India products global’, Mcmillon added. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 26:34Published

Billionaire Issa brothers' Asda takeover deal probed

 The takeover of Asda by billionaire Blackburn brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa is being investigated by competition regulators. Their EG Group and private equity..
WorldNews

Doug McMillon Doug McMillon


Flipkart Indian commerce company

J-K govt signs MoU with Flipkart to promote handloom, handicraft products [Video]

J-K govt signs MoU with Flipkart to promote handloom, handicraft products

Jammu and Kashmir government signed MoU on Oct 15, with Flipkart to provide an online platform for showcasing and facilitating the local artisans/craftsmen/weavers to reach customers across the globe. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other authoritarians were present at the meeting.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Related videos from verified sources

Dharmendra Pradhan invites global investors to be part of India's renewable energy journey [Video]

Dharmendra Pradhan invites global investors to be part of India's renewable energy journey

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at 3rd Global Re-Invest 2020 invited foreign investors, developers to join India in its renewable energy journey. "I encourage the global..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
‘India’s GDP growth this year will be negative or near zero’: FM Sitharaman [Video]

‘India’s GDP growth this year will be negative or near zero’: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the current fiscal 2020-21 will be in negative or near zero, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Finance..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published
India's growth will be negative or near zero this year: FM Sitharaman [Video]

India's growth will be negative or near zero this year: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended 4th Annual India Energy Forum by CERA Week on Oct 27. She said, "India's growth this year will be negative or near zero. Next year India can be one of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published