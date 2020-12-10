‘India’s foreign investment rules restrictive?’ Walmart CEO answers #HTLS2020

Walmart CEO Doug Mcmillon joined the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020.

He spoke about India’s foreign investment rules and said that rules and government policies change everywhere.

He said that India wants to grow and they want competition and added that some money will come from India and some from outside India.

He added that Walmart wants to keep demonstrating to the Indian government stakeholders recognize their work and culture and welcome them to invest.

He also spoke on reports of Flipkart IPO in the US.

Watch the full video for all the details.