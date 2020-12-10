Ayda Field won't won't let coronavirus ruin her Christmas

If you traveled for Thanksgiving, 'don't do it again' for ChristmasTwo weeks after Thanksgiving, when over a million Americans traveled despite CDC pleas to stay home, hospitals in Ohio and Northern Kentucky are filling up. Christmas is coming. And Hamilton County..
The toys turning coronavirus into child's playToy makers have been preparing for a different kind of Christmas this year with COVID-19 tests for dolls and virus lab kits on the shopping list. Rosanna Philpott reports.
COVID: CDC Extends Travel Warning Through Christmas As Cases Surge NationwideWith COVID-19 cases surging across the nation, the Centers for Disease Control urged people not to travel through the Christmas holiday. Andrea Nakano reports from Alameda. (12/2/20)