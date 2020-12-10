Global  
 

'The King is in his rightful place' — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron being No. 1 in NBA rankings | UNDISPUTED

The top 10 NBA players heading into this season were ranked and released this morning on ESPN.

LeBron James took the top spot followed by teammate Anthony Davis coming off their championship win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Kawhi Leonard all rounded out the top 5.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Los Angeles Lakers' stars making the top 2.


