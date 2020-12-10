Global  
 

'Strong possibility' of no trade deal with the EU, warns PM

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:36s - Published
'Strong possibility' of no trade deal with the EU, warns PM

'Strong possibility' of no trade deal with the EU, warns PM

The Prime Minister has warned there is a "strong possibility" that the UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public to prepare for the end of the transition period.

Boris Johnson said it is more likely the UK will get an Australian-style "option".

Report by Thomasl.

PM says no-deal Brexit now 'strong possibility' amid deadlock in negotiations [Video]

PM says no-deal Brexit now 'strong possibility' amid deadlock in negotiations

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned there is a “strong possibility” thatthe UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public toprepare for the end of the transition period.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

'Strong possibility' of no Brexit trade deal, UK PM says

 Boris Johnson says negotiations with the EU will continue, but are "not yet there at all".
BBC News
EU leaders observe minute's silence to honour late French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing [Video]

EU leaders observe minute's silence to honour late French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing

EU heads of state and government observed a minute of silence in honour of late French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing at Thursday's EU summit.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
EU summit: leaders weigh sanctions over Turkey's drilling work [Video]

EU summit: leaders weigh sanctions over Turkey's drilling work

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:36Published

No 'special set of rules' for New Year's Eve, says Hancock [Video]

No 'special set of rules' for New Year's Eve, says Hancock

There will be no "special set of rules" brought in for people celebrating New Year's Eve in England. Asked if people would be able to spend New Year's Eve with close family members, Mr Hancock told a Downing Street briefing: "Yes, if you live with them in your household, but we are not bringing in a special set of rules for New Year as we have for Christmas." He added: "We have got to be careful and let's not blow it, especially with the vaccine on the horizon." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

Book tells the inside story behind Instagram's creation and acquisition by Facebook

 Axios has named "No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram" its Business Book of the Year. The book, published by Simon and Schuster, a division of CBS' parent..
CBS News
Will Facebook be broken up? [Video]

Will Facebook be broken up?

Facebook Inc could be forced to sell its prized assets WhatsApp and Instagram after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state filed lawsuits against the social media company. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:33Published

Instagram would be better off without Facebook

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

For years, critics have argued that Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram was a missed opportunity to rein in..
The Verge

Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe

 The UK Foreign Office is closely following the protests by farmers in India, a government spokesperson said on Thursday as it clarified that Prime Minister Boris..
IndiaTimes
Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday [Video]

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday

The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed at breaking the deadlock, but Dominic Raab said there remains "significant differences". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

Boris Johnson says leaving EU without trade deal ‘a strong possibility’

Boris Johnson has warned there is a “strong possibility” that the UK will fail to broker a trade...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News


'Strong possibility' of no trade deal with EU, Johnson warns

There is a "strong possibility" no free trade deal will be struck with the EU and the UK should be...
Sky News - Published


Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit [Video]

Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit

Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party has presented “a strong united front” over the last few months despite “different opinions” on a Brexit deal. Negotiations between the European Union and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published
Japan, Australia Agree in Principle to Security Agreement [Video]

Japan, Australia Agree in Principle to Security Agreement

TOKYO — Chinese state media lashed out against Japan and Australia last week over their "confrontational" new defense pact and said the two countries would "pay a corresponding price" if it threatens..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:17Published
Analysis: Can the PM still do a Brexit deal? [Video]

Analysis: Can the PM still do a Brexit deal?

Sky's Deputy Political Editor Sam Coates says the PM's strong words on a no-trade deal Brexit may make negotiations harder.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:22Published