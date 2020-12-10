Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:36s - Published 5 minutes ago

'Strong possibility' of no trade deal with the EU, warns PM

The Prime Minister has warned there is a "strong possibility" that the UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public to prepare for the end of the transition period.

Boris Johnson said it is more likely the UK will get an Australian-style "option".

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn