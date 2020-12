Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published 7 minutes ago

Ellen Has COVID

Ellen DeGeneres has COVID-19.

The popular talk show host tweeted the news from her verified Twitter account.

"Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now.

Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified." She says she is following all proper CDC guidelines.

Ellen told her fans she would see them after the holidays.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has been back in production with Covid safety protocols in place since September.