Thursday 12/10 Insider Buying Report: CNNE, MDLZ
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Tuesday, Cannae Holdings's Chief Executive Officer, Richard N.
Massey, made a $634,950 purchase of CNNE, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $42.33 each.
Investors are able to bag CNNE at a price even lower than Massey did, with shares trading as low as $41.27 at last check today which is 2.5% under Massey's purchase price.
Cannae Holdings is trading down about 0.1% on the day Thursday.
Before this latest buy, Massey bought CNNE at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.80M at an average of $34.88 per share.
And also on Tuesday, Director Patrick Siewert bought $116,840 worth of Mondelez International, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $58.42 each.
This buy marks the first one filed by Siewert in the past twelve months.
Mondelez International is trading down about 0.6% on the day Thursday.
Investors can snag MDLZ at a price even lower than Siewert did, with the stock changing hands as low as $57.08 at last check today -- that's 2.3% under Siewert's purchase price.