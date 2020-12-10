Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:50s - Published 1 minute ago

Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal

Sir Keir Starmer has said that it is "very important there is a deal" done between the UK and EU "for our trade with Europe" and "our relationship with Europe".

His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted there is a "strong possibility" of no trade deal with the EU.

Report by Thomasl.

