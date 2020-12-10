Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal

Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal

Sir Keir Starmer has said that it is "very important there is a deal" done between the UK and EU "for our trade with Europe" and "our relationship with Europe".

His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted there is a "strong possibility" of no trade deal with the EU.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Brexit deal top of agenda at Prime Minister's Questions [Video]

Brexit deal top of agenda at Prime Minister's Questions

Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promisedafter insisting Labour will “vote in the national interest” should one besecured. In response, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of“silence” on the matter and claimed the UK will become a “magnet for overseasinvestment” whether there is a deal or not.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Starmer self-isolates after staff member tests positive for Covid [Video]

Starmer self-isolates after staff member tests positive for Covid

Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after a member of his private office stafftested positive for coronavirus. A spokesman for the Labour leader said thathe had not shown any symptoms of the disease but would be working from home inline with Government regulations.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published
Keir Starmer urges public to shop local on Small Business Saturday [Video]

Keir Starmer urges public to shop local on Small Business Saturday

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer urges the public to shop local this SmallBusiness Saturday. While on a visit to a gin distillery in Portsmouth, theLabour leader calls for more Government support for small businesses.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Starmer calls for cross-party approach to vaccine communcation [Video]

Starmer calls for cross-party approach to vaccine communcation

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls on the Government to apply a cross-partyapproach to communication on the coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

'Strong possibility' of no trade deal with the EU, warns PM [Video]

'Strong possibility' of no trade deal with the EU, warns PM

The Prime Minister has warned there is a "strong possibility" that the UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public to prepare for the end of the transition period. Boris Johnson said it is more likely the UK will get an Australian-style "option". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:36Published
PM says no-deal Brexit now 'strong possibility' amid deadlock in negotiations [Video]

PM says no-deal Brexit now 'strong possibility' amid deadlock in negotiations

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned there is a “strong possibility” thatthe UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public toprepare for the end of the transition period.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

'Strong possibility' of no Brexit trade deal, UK PM says

 Boris Johnson says negotiations with the EU will continue, but are "not yet there at all".
BBC News
EU leaders observe minute's silence to honour late French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing [Video]

EU leaders observe minute's silence to honour late French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing

EU heads of state and government observed a minute of silence in honour of late French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing at Thursday's EU summit.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe

 The UK Foreign Office is closely following the protests by farmers in India, a government spokesperson said on Thursday as it clarified that Prime Minister Boris..
IndiaTimes

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

No 'special set of rules' for New Year's Eve, says Hancock [Video]

No 'special set of rules' for New Year's Eve, says Hancock

There will be no "special set of rules" brought in for people celebrating New Year's Eve in England. Asked if people would be able to spend New Year's Eve with close family members, Mr Hancock told a Downing Street briefing: "Yes, if you live with them in your household, but we are not bringing in a special set of rules for New Year as we have for Christmas." He added: "We have got to be careful and let's not blow it, especially with the vaccine on the horizon." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

Book tells the inside story behind Instagram's creation and acquisition by Facebook

 Axios has named "No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram" its Business Book of the Year. The book, published by Simon and Schuster, a division of CBS' parent..
CBS News
Will Facebook be broken up? [Video]

Will Facebook be broken up?

Facebook Inc could be forced to sell its prized assets WhatsApp and Instagram after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state filed lawsuits against the social media company. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:33Published