Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal

Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promisedafter insisting Labour will “vote in the national interest” should one besecured. In response, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of“silence” on the matter and claimed the UK will become a “magnet for overseasinvestment” whether there is a deal or not.
Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after a member of his private office stafftested positive for coronavirus. A spokesman for the Labour leader said thathe had not shown any symptoms of the disease but would be working from home inline with Government regulations.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer urges the public to shop local this SmallBusiness Saturday. While on a visit to a gin distillery in Portsmouth, theLabour leader calls for more Government support for small businesses.
The Prime Minister has warned there is a "strong possibility" that the UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public to prepare for the end of the transition period. Boris Johnson said it is more likely the UK will get an Australian-style "option".
There will be no "special set of rules" brought in for people celebrating New Year's Eve in England. Asked if people would be able to spend New Year's Eve with close family members, Mr Hancock told a Downing Street briefing: "Yes, if you live with them in your household, but we are not bringing in a special set of rules for New Year as we have for Christmas." He added: "We have got to be careful and let's not blow it, especially with the vaccine on the horizon."
Facebook Inc could be forced to sell its prized assets WhatsApp and Instagram after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state filed lawsuits against the social media company. Francesca Lynagh reports.