Midmorning With Aundrea - December 10, 2020 (Part 2)

And as anna werner shows us, it's a delicate balance in a holiday season like no other.

Flip on the tv and you may see more ads like these&.a girl and her grandmother separated by glass&.

Postal carriers - essential workers - diligently bringing the mail&.

A year like 2020 calls for a different kind of holiday advertising&says new york times advertising writer tiffany hsu&.

How do we nod to the fact that everyone is still cooped up at home, people are still social distancing, the holiday is not going to look like they normally do, while also striking the balance of saying you guys can still shop, you guys can still celebrate.

This walmart ad acknowledges the current reality of social distancing and mask- wearing&.

But not every company is emphasizing the pandemic.

Take lifetime - which is owned by a&e networks -- and kfc, for example&..

"who the hell ar you?

Harlan sanders.

Mario lopez is colonel sanders&" they're rolling out this 15-minute "mini movie" featurin mario lopez over the weekend - it's branded content&.

Featuring kfc's "star" in a typic lifetime "made fo tv"-style drama& david desocio is with a&e networks.

I think the project, it's done with a wink.

We know again what the audience loves.

It's kind of a little bit of an escape!

Andrea zahumensky is with kfc&.

At the end of the day, this is about brand promotion.

This is this is about telling a bit of our brand story in a fun way."

Not all new approaches are proving to be popular.

Hershey's is getting some negative feedback for changing its iconic holiday 'kisses' ad - this year, it cuts to a family making cookies there's a lot riding on the success of these ads.

It's make or break for a lot of companies.// hsu says hershey's later said it would run both the new ad and the conventional one, but it goes to show that advertising during a pandemic means striking a tricky balance.

Anna werner, cbs news, berkeley, california.

Hsu says companies says companies know that if they don't hit the exact right tone with these ads, they'll hear complaints from consumers.

It is a holiday tradition from the days of dickens.

Carolers huddled together, singing songs of christmas.

But this year, all that singing and huddling seems like a bad idead.

Then one indiana man had a thought about how to sing out safely.

Nat "lets do th angel gabriel" practice may make perfect&.

Nat "the ange gabriel..that's it!"

Sadly..there is no practice for a pandemic.

Nat music rising ahhs.

"this year we jus felt like people need some hope."

Perhaps a dash of holiday cheer as well.

"we are a quarte there is four of us" with adrian pumphrey the leader.

Nat "and ill jus start us off on each verse."

18:27:37 2616 the four attempting to covid-ize a popular tradition&caroling nat musc "din dong merrily on high!"

18:31:57 261 "we are makin sure we are singing from the sidewalk."

Encouraging people to listen from their fountain square front doors as they go house to house.

'we just put a sign up on next- door.com."

A time slot to see these masked musical mavericks sing while spread apart.

Nat music ramping up and down pitch "we tested ou singing with masks in rehearsals&.

Nat music " silen night."

&& it seems like it doesn't effect the sound very much" pumphrey says prep-work is they key to traditions this season.

Do your research and find out what you can do safely, and find out what is allowed."

Trust him& not only is he a school teacher& nat" alright goo start!"

He's had covid& 'ive had a little taste of what people are going through" "if they are goin caroling& nat music "th angel gabriel&" && that would probably be the safest way to do it".

Zoo thomas duszynski is the director of epidemeology at the fairbanks school of health at iupui.

"now is not th time still to be gathering together in large groups still" yet he suggests finding normalcy for your mental health.

"you might even b able to create some new traditions around zoom if your creative" zoo even if outdoors& duszyknksi says wear a mask& nat "that sounde great!"

And social distance& "within those limit just do it."

Find your healthy holiday hope.

Nat music "sleep i heavenly."

18:28:4 in fountain square i'm mike sullivan fox 59 news.

