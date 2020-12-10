Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi Open To Post-Christmas Stimulus Negotiations

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Pelosi Open To Post-Christmas Stimulus Negotiations

Pelosi Open To Post-Christmas Stimulus Negotiations

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that stimulus negotiations could stretch on after Christmas if necessary.

"If we need more time, then we take more time." Pelosi said there has to be a bill and Congress "cannot go home without it." Republicans and Democrats are struggling to reach a pandemic relief deal.

Business Insider reports that talks have stalled this week.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi opens the door for stimulus negotiations to continue after Christmas

"We've been here after Christmas, you know," Pelosi said at a press conference. Republicans and...
Business Insider - Published