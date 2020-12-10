Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 3 minutes ago

Pelosi Open To Post-Christmas Stimulus Negotiations

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that stimulus negotiations could stretch on after Christmas if necessary.

"If we need more time, then we take more time." Pelosi said there has to be a bill and Congress "cannot go home without it." Republicans and Democrats are struggling to reach a pandemic relief deal.

Business Insider reports that talks have stalled this week.