SUBARU WRX, STAYS WITH THE BASICS OF DRIVING FOR FUN!!

Bumper2Bumpertv sees the WRX as a throwback that was well ahead of its time.

2020 edition of the Subaru WRX may look plain from the outside but a peak inside and under the hood shows where its heart is.

(nat sot) THIS IS A REMINDER OF WHAT IT’S LIKE TO DRIVE A VEHICLE PURELY FOR FUN.

THE SUBARU WRX IS IF NOTHING ELSE BASIC AND VERY DIRECT IN WHAT IT WAS DESIGNED AND BUILT FOR— ENTHUSIASTIC DRIVING ON ANY KIND OF TERRAIN THIS IS TECHNICALLY A COMPACT CAR AT 180 INCHES IN OVERALL LENGTH, BUT JUST BARELY.

IT IS A FOUR DOOR SEDAN AND IF YOU ARE EXPECTING HIGH END LUXURY FEATURES ON THE INTERIOR THEN PREPARE FOR A BIT OF A LET DOWN.

WHAT WE DID FIND IN THE PREMIUM TRIM LEVEL WAS A SUEDE COVERED SET OF RECARO RACING SEATS IN THE FRONT.

WE LIKED THEM FOR TWO REASONS.

FIRST, THEY ARE RECARO’S, DESIGNED TO HOLD A DRIVER AND NAVIGATOR IN PLACE FOR RACING.

SECOND THEY ARE SUEDE SO YOU DON’T SLIDE AROUND AND AREN’T SUBJECT TO EXTREME HEAT FOUND ON LEATHER OR VINYL ON A SUMMER DAY.

THE 2020 MODEL COMES WITH ACTIVE TORQUE VECTORING WHICH IS ENGINEER SPEAK FOR GOOD HANDLING IN TURNS AT SPEED WITHIOUT LOSS OF CONTROL.

COMBINED WITH A SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION AND IT IS A THROWBACK DRIVING EXPERIENCE TO A TIME WHEN IT WAS ALL ABOUT THE THRILLS AND NOT THE TECHNOLOGY.OUR TEST VEHICE.

WAS EQUIPPED WITH THE STANDARD 6 SPEED MANUAL GEARBIX OPERATING THE ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM THAT IS BAKED INTO THE SUBARU DNA.(NAT SOT) POWER COMES FROM THE FAMILIAR 2.0 LITER BOXER ENGINE.

THIS ONE HAS TWIN SCROLL TURBOCHARGERS YIELDING 268 HORSEPOWER AND 258 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

SINCE THE WRX ONLY TIPS THE SCALES AT 3340 POUNDS THAT IS A LOT PERFORMANCE AT YOUR COMMAND.THERE IS SO MUCH HERE THAT SOME YOUNGER DRIVERS FIND THEMSELVES BACKING AWAY FROM THE WRX WHICH IS QUICKER THAN THEY EXPECT.IF YOU NEED MORE CONVINCING ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE CHOPS ON THE WRX TAKE A GLANCE AT THESE READOUTS ABOVE THE CENTER DISPLAY SCREEN TO SETTLE THE QUESTION.KEEPING THIS UNDER CONTROL ARE A SET OF BREMBRO BRAKES AT ALL FOUR 18 INCH WHEELS.

IF YOU ARE GOING TO BRING ALL OF THIS POWER TO THE PARTY, THEN BE READY TO BRING IT TO A SAFE STOP.

SO, IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SOMETHING THAT YOU CAN DRIVE LIKE YOU STOLE IT, WRX SHOULD BE AMONG THE VEHICLES TO CONSIDER.

BUT IF YOU ARE FAINT OF HEART JUST LOOK AT ONE AS IT DRIVES BY AND HAVE A SEVERE CASE OF ENVY.I’M GREG MORRISON.