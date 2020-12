Raiders' Alec Ingold nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:37s - Published 7 minutes ago The Las Vegas Raiders' Alec Ingold has been nominated for a prestigious award. The Las Vegas Raiders' Alec Ingold has been nominated for a prestigious award. 0

THE SILVER AND BLACK ANNOUNCED HE'S IN THE RUNNING FOR THE WALTER PAYTON MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD. IT RECOGNIZES OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY SERVICE - AS WELL AS EXCELLENCE ON THE FIELD. SOME OF THE VIDEO WE'RE SHOWING IS OF AT-HOME WORKOUTS HE RECORDED TO HELP PEOPLE STAY FIT WHILE IN ISOLATION. THE FULL-BACK IS IN HIS SECOND YEAR AS A RAIDER. EACH TEAM NOMINATES ONE PLAYER FOR THE AWARD. INGOLD WILL NOW SPORT A SPECIAL "WALTER PAYTON - MAN OF THE YEAR" DECAL ON HIS HELMET.