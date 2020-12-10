How A COVID-19 Vaccine Gets From Lab To Your Arm

Global  
 

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:44s
Health Canada has green lit Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVId-19 vaccine and shared how it plans on distributing the doses to provinces.


