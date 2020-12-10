How A COVID-19 Vaccine Gets From Lab To Your Arm
Health Canada has green lit Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVId-19 vaccine and shared how it plans on distributing the doses to provinces.
Nurse 'excited' to receive first Covid vaccine in GlasgowPaula McMahon, a bank nurse for immunisations with NHS Greater Glasgow andClyde, was first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Glasgow.
Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya SinghCongress leader Digvijaya Singh said that India shouldn't be made an experiment lab. Singh said that people of India should not be made guinea pigs for vaccine trials. "Protocols can still be..
Vaccine airlift delivers shot in the arm for airlinesAirlines battered by COVID-19 are prepping for key roles in the mass vaccine rollout that promises to unlock an immediate boost for the sector - and beyond that, its own recovery and survival. This..