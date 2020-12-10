Video Credit: KHSL - Published 1 day ago

Paradise Rebuilding and Recovery: Over 500 homes rebuilt

A major milestone for camp fire recovery efforts in the town of paradise... more than 500 homes now - rebuilt!

Town reps says 509 families are back home in paradise.

Last year at this time, only 18 homes had been rebuilt.

Nearly 14 hundred applications for building permits have been turned in.

Town representatives say the pace of rebuilding is well ahead of expectations.

These developments... as town leaders consider options for a sewer project for the skyway, pearson and clark road corridors.

Paradise leaders say they are pursuing a regional connection ..

Linking to the city of chico's water pollution control plant.

Town manager kevin phillips says this is quote "one of the most important projects the town will undertake