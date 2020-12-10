Pharrell Teases Rihanna Album, Lists Songs That Represent Him | 360 with Speedy Morman Video Credit: Complex News - Duration: 33:28s - Published 1 week ago Pharrell Teases Rihanna Album, Lists Songs That Represent Him | 360 with Speedy Morman Multi hyphenate producer, rapper, songwriter Pharrell Williams virtually stopped by the Complex stage for a check in with Speedy Morman to share studio stories with Rihanna, his favorite artists this year, offer some hope with 2020 winding down, his latest endeavors beyond music and the importance of a good skin care routine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pharrell Williams cryptically teases Rihanna's in a 'different place' with forthcoming album



Pharrell Williams has offered up some intriguing hints about Rihanna's forthcoming album. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published on November 14, 2020

