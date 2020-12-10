Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority announces KISS OFF 2020 celebration Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published 1 minute ago Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority announces KISS OFF 2020 celebration There may not be fireworks over the Las Vegas Strip this year for New Year’s Eve, but you will still be able to see them online. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is hosting a virtual celebration on their website and social media channels. 0

VISITOR AUTHORITY STILL WANTS TO CELEBRATE. THEY JUST ANNOUNCED THE "KISS OFF 2020 CELEBRATION" - HAPPENING ON THEIR WEBSITE AND SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS. THE VIRTUAL CELEBRATION WILL INCLUDE A LIVE D-J AND, OF COURSE - A COUNTDOWN TO THE NEW YEAR. THEY'RE ALSO OFFERING OUT-OF-TOWNERS THE CHANCE TO WIN FREE TRIPS HERE IN 20-21.





