Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority announces KISS OFF 2020 celebration

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published
There may not be fireworks over the Las Vegas Strip this year for New Year’s Eve, but you will still be able to see them online.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is hosting a virtual celebration on their website and social media channels.

VISITOR AUTHORITY STILL WANTSTO CELEBRATE.THEY JUST ANNOUNCED THE "KISSOFF 2020 CELEBRATION" -HAPPENING ON THEIR WEBSITE ANDSOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS.THE VIRTUAL CELEBRATION WILLINCLUDE A LIVE D-J AND, OFCOURSE - A COUNTDOWN TO THE NEWYEAR.THEY'RE ALSO OFFERING OUT-OF-TOWNERS THE CHANCE TO WIN FREETRIPS HERE IN 20-21.SO




