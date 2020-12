Lee Canyon opens Friday for 2020-21 season Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:01s - Published 2 minutes ago Lee Canyon opens Friday for 2020-21 season Lee Canyon begins its 2020-2021 season on Friday! The ski and snowboard resort just outside of Las Vegas is implementing an online parking reservation system to help manage the number of people at the resort at any given time. 0

