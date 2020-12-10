Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published 3 minutes ago

Facebook Failed Multiple Times To Acquire Competitor

Andrew Harnik/AP FB Facebook-A 276.67 -0.63 (-0.23 %) Disclaimer Get real-time FB charts here " The Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from 46 states, plus DC and Guam, both filed lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday.

Both suits allege that Facebook broke anti-trust laws and participated in monopolistic behavior by acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp.

"Facebook has, for many years, continued to engage in a course of anticompetitive conduct with the aim of suppressing, neutralizing, and deterring serious competitive threats to Facebook," the FTC's suit alleged.