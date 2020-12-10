Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook Failed Multiple Times To Acquire Competitor

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Facebook Failed Multiple Times To Acquire Competitor

Facebook Failed Multiple Times To Acquire Competitor

Andrew Harnik/AP FB Facebook-A 276.67 -0.63 (-0.23 %) Disclaimer Get real-time FB charts here " The Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from 46 states, plus DC and Guam, both filed lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday.

Both suits allege that Facebook broke anti-trust laws and participated in monopolistic behavior by acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp.

"Facebook has, for many years, continued to engage in a course of anticompetitive conduct with the aim of suppressing, neutralizing, and deterring serious competitive threats to Facebook," the FTC's suit alleged.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Facebook tried and failed multiple times to acquire a mystery competitor that wasn't Twitter or Snapchat, according to the FTC's new lawsuit

Facebook was slapped with two antitrust lawsuits on Wednesday, which both said the company would...
Business Insider - Published