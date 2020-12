Missouri family offering $20,000 for tip leading to arrest in father’s murder Video Credit: WDAF - Duration: 02:07s - Published 2 weeks ago Missouri family offering $20,000 for tip leading to arrest in father’s murder The family of a man who was shot and killed at his home earlier this month is offering a big reward to anyone who provides a tip in the case leading to an arrest. 0

