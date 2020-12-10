Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published 4 minutes ago

Airbnb Soars 115% Valuation Past $100 Billion

Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb Airbnb soared 115% at the open in its trading debut on Thursday, giving the peer-to-peer lodging service a market valuation of more than $100 billion.

Airbnb raised $3.5 billion in funds when it priced its IPO at $68 per share, giving it an initial market valuation of $47 billion.

An IPO frenzy has quickly materialized in the fourth quarter of 2020, given the eye-popping surge in recent trading debuts for DoorDash and C3.ai.