Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:50s - Published 9 minutes ago

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19.

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ host took to Twitter to announce her diagnosis on Thursday.

I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19, Ellen DeGeneres, via Twitter.

I’ll see you all again after the holidays.

Please stay healthy and safe, Ellen DeGeneres, via Twitter.

‘Variety’ reports that production for the 'Ellen Show' has been halted until January in light of the news.

The show’s 18th season premiered in September following an internal investigation due to allegations of racism and other complaints