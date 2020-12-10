Appliance Repairs

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

You know the pandemic has crushed a lot of businesses...leaving many people unemployed...but some businesses are booming.

Abc 36's alex king takes us to a repair shop in lexington...where the pandemic is actually creating more work.

Stephen: "they're usin everything a lot more, so we've been super busy."

Mr. applianc in lexington says with more people at home...more appliances are breaking...meaning more repairs for president stephen hughes and his team.

Stephen:"smaller one ma operations are burden down to the point of they can't get out to satisfy every customer and they're referring to bigger servicers'."

Hughes has even ha to hire three more people and he still wants to bring on a few more.

But the pandemic is still impacting his business.

Customers have to wait longer for repairs.

Stephen: "the parts that w need to fix things we're seeing a trend of more parts on back order."

He says about 15-20 a week are on back order because a lot of manufacturers and distributors have been shut down.

But even with delays...a lot of customers have been patient.

Kimberley:"i made th appointment online and they were there a couple of days later."

Kimberly harrison need her washer repaired.

Kimberly: "they wore masks whe they came in the house.

I wore my mask when they came in the house but they were very neat, very clean.

They did a great job and they really helped me out."

Hughes says his business is essential...and if you're one of the many people in need of a job right now...repair work is a good option.

Alex king, abc 36 news.