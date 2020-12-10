Covid-19 Disparities In African American Communities

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

African American communities face higher covid-19 infections and mortality rates than the general population according to public health officials.

First this afternoon?

"*?

"* af american communities face higher covid?

"*19 infections ad mortality rates than the general population according to public health officials.

Now there's an effort underway to try and counteract how disproportiona tely affected those communities are..

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from mayo clinic with the details.

Jessica.

Katie?

"* researchers here at mayo clinic are working directly with african american churches and medical centers in rochester to address the disparities.

Doctor la?

"* princess brewer says churches are strongholds for sharing trusted health information within the community and that's taking on an even more significant role during the pandemic.

Brewer says the fostering african?

"* american improvement in total health program..

Known as "faith!"

Is working to promote emergency preparedness in church communities by sharing inspirational messaging to promote spiritual and physical health..

Covid?

"* 19 health informat measures..

Financial and community resources as well as social support.

In a survey 75?

"* percent of respondents said they wouldn't take the covid?

"*19 vaccine..

Meaning more education needs to be done.

It really shows we have much work to do for increasing education and knowledge about the vaccine and also addressing their concerns, which were valid, were around the safety of the vaccine and the side effects related to the vaccine being that is was developed so quickly.

Another goal is to de?

"*bunk myths such as african americans are immune to covid?

"*19 which brewer says is obviously not the case.

Live in thank you jessica.

The faith program is the first academic?*- community partnership between mayo clinic and local african