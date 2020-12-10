Thursday Evening Weather

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 03:19s - Published 4 minutes ago

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Fantastic today, but we do have somerain chances creeping into the forecast.Let's get right at it.

This morning wehad fog.

That's what you're looking at.The visible cloud shot and itevaporated.

But I think we got thechance of some fog again Friday morning.It could be thick to the south.

We gotmild temperatures but moist flow out ofthe Southwest.

We've got an area of lowpressure coming out of the Southwest.This is our overnight Friday night rainchance developing over the Southwesternstates.

How the head of that it ispushing warm Air East and North 65 inST Louis, seventies from Alabama, backthrough Texas, where a couple spotswere very close to 80 degrees today.

Soall of the South a gorgeous whether Jlow temperatures tonight, a little bitmilder.

We're gonna have a little bitof a breeze out of south and southeastlooking at temperatures generallybetween 45 mid forties, on 50 degreesfor low temperatures, sunshine to startthe day Friday, and we should warm upquickly.

They'll also be a nicesoutherly breeze so low seventies lookto be possible across the area tomorrowbefore the clouds start to roll in inthe afternoon.

This will be our firstchance of rain over the weekend.

It'llmove pretty quickly across the countryand coming out of the Gulf of Alaska.Another fast moving weather system willgive us a chance of some rain late inthe weekend late Sunday, and that'llbring some chilly air behind that fornext week.

So the weather patternturning very active.

Here's what we'relooking at tomorrow.

Cloud coveralready on the increase in the region,and then that front swings through thearea with clearing in the afternoon.High pressure builds in so Saturdaynight into the first part of Sundaylooks good.

And then this weathersystem moves across the area veryquickly.

Here is a closer look at thatsituation.

There's the southerly Bray'sclouds.

Tomorrow.

Here comes the rainshowers.

It looks like most of the rainshould be overnight and moving outfirst thing in the morning withclearing by late morning and Saturdayafternoon.

Looks pretty nice looking atmostly clear for Saturday night.

Sunday.I'll start off sunny, and then itclouds up quickly, and during theafternoon it looks like some rain willcome with that second weather system,followed by the chilly weather.Rainfall amounts, I think the firstwave not too heavy.

And then the secondone will come back through anotherbatch of rain.

Still thinking maybe upto a half inch just does not look muchquarter to a half inch for a lot ofspots across the area.

46 is your lowagain.

Remember some of our southernviewers down towards Pacom Bass Field?These areas fog possible first thingFriday morning.

Then we'll see sunshinethrough the morning, clouding up in theafternoon.

Warm breezes gets us to 72.Rain Arriving.

There might be someevening showers across the westernparts of the area, but mainly aftermidnight.

Rain will move through andthen it should move out.

First thingSaturday with clearing conditions.Sunday starts off sunny and then rain.Possible later on in the day and nextweek.

Chilly temperatures, lows dippingdown into the thirties.

Highs of the 50mhm