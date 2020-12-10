Global  
 

FDA to vote on EUA for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:00s - Published
FDA to vote on EUA for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

FDA to vote on EUA for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

By: Justin BoggsPosted at 7:09 PM, Dec 09, 2020 and last updated 1:19 PM, Dec 10, 2020 The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is currently holding a meeting to consider Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, which has already gotten authorization from officials in Canada and the UK.


Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

FDA weighs emergency-use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

 A key Food and Drug Administration panel of experts is expected to vote on whether they believe Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is safe for emergency use in the..
CBS News

NY hospital rehearses for COVID-19 vaccine arrival

 Hospitals are practicing how to store and give out vaccines as U.S. regulators weigh whether to allow emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 shots. (Dec. 10)
 
USATODAY.com
FDA panel weighs whether to recommend Pfizer vaccine [Video]

[NFA] The United States’ daily death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, as the country prepared to roll out a coronavirus vaccine within days. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:19Published

Emergency Use Authorization

Covid-19: Vaccine makers asked to submit more data

 The drug regulator has asked Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII), which have sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their anti-Covid..
IndiaTimes
Pfizer submits Emergency Use Authorization request to FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Pfizer announced Friday that it would submit a request to the FDA Friday for its COVID-19 vaccine to be granted Emergency Use Authorization.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:51Published
Regeneron says its COVID-19 drug cut patient visits [Video]

Regeneron said on Wednesday its coronavirus antibody cocktail - used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump - significantly reduced medical visits in a trial of nearly 800 patients. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

FDA advisory panel to meet over Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine today

 An FDA advisory panel is expected to meet today to discuss whether to recommend emergency use authorization of the Pfizer coronavirusvaccine. Both Canada and the..
CBS News

FDA to hold emergency use authorization hearings for Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

The Food and Drug Administration will consider Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s...
Upworthy - Published

FDA commissioner on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, potential allergic reactions

An FDA advisory committee is meeting Thursday morning to discuss whether to recommend the United...
CBS News - Published

FDA director: The agency expects to approve Pfizer's vaccine after today's crucial hearing

FDA advisors are deciding whether to recommend approving the Pfizer vaccine. FDA's Stephen Hahn...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Reporter Update: FDA Vaccine Advisory Panel Meeting About Pfizer Vaccine [Video]

KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has the latest as the FDA's Vaccine Advisory Panel meets today about the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:31Published
FDA Advisory Panel Meeting To Review Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine For Emergency Use [Video]

CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:55Published
Boston Doctors Represented On FDA Advisory Committee Tasked With Approving Pfizer's COVID Vaccine [Video]

Local doctors from Tufts Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard are among those considering approval of a coronavirus vaccine. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:17Published