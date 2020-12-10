Hanukkah Begins Thursday With Menorah Lighting

Philadelphia Will Start Eight-Day Festival Of Lights With Virtual Lighting Ceremony Of Menorah In Old CityCOVID-19 restrictions prevent a public gathering.
Fremont Street lights Grand Menorah todayToday the Fremont Street Experience is celebrating Hanukkah by lighting the grand menorah. This is video from a previous year.
Pittsburgh Jewish Community Celebrating VirtuallyDue to the pandemic, the Jewish community throughout Pittsburgh will celebrate the first night of Hanukkah in a myriad of unique ways.