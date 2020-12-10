Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:01s - Published 2 days ago

Carrie Underwood Says Son Singing On 'My Gift' Album Was 'The Coolest Thing'

Not only did Carrie Underwood recently release her first-ever holiday album 'My Gift', but she also premiered her HBO Max special "My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood".

ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey caught up with the country star, who shared what it was like to collaborate with her five-year-old son, Isaiah.