FDLE Releases Video Of Raid Of COVID Data Curator
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released bodycam video of the raid conducted at former COVID data curator Rebekah Jones .
FULL INTERVIEW: Rebekah Jones speaks about FDLE raid on her home (19 minutes)Rebekah Jones, a former State of Florida public health employee who was fired in the spring by Gov. Ron DeSantis, spoke with Florida Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders about a FDLE raid on her home..
Democratic State Senator Outraged At Raid Of Florida COVID Data Scientist Rebekah Jones’ HomeCBS4's Ty Russell shares the reaction from State Sen. Annette Taddeo. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2VUcT24
Florida's COVID Dashboard Creator Has House Raided By Armed State AgentsCBS4's Ty Russell reports the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Rebekah Jones' home was searched because someone at the residence hacked into the Florida Department of Health's emergency alert..