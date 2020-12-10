Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDLE Releases Video Of Raid Of COVID Data Curator

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:58s - Published
FDLE Releases Video Of Raid Of COVID Data Curator

FDLE Releases Video Of Raid Of COVID Data Curator

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released bodycam video of the raid conducted at former COVID data curator Rebekah Jones .


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FULL INTERVIEW: Rebekah Jones speaks about FDLE raid on her home (19 minutes) [Video]

FULL INTERVIEW: Rebekah Jones speaks about FDLE raid on her home (19 minutes)

Rebekah Jones, a former State of Florida public health employee who was fired in the spring by Gov. Ron DeSantis, spoke with Florida Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders about a FDLE raid on her home..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 19:11Published
Democratic State Senator Outraged At Raid Of Florida COVID Data Scientist Rebekah Jones’ Home [Video]

Democratic State Senator Outraged At Raid Of Florida COVID Data Scientist Rebekah Jones’ Home

CBS4's Ty Russell shares the reaction from State Sen. Annette Taddeo. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2VUcT24

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:08Published
Florida's COVID Dashboard Creator Has House Raided By Armed State Agents [Video]

Florida's COVID Dashboard Creator Has House Raided By Armed State Agents

CBS4's Ty Russell reports the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Rebekah Jones' home was searched because someone at the residence hacked into the Florida Department of Health's emergency alert..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:33Published