Harry Styles has a 'go-with-the-flow attitude' towards his love life
An insider has claimed Harry Styles has a "go-with-the-flow attitude" towards his love life.
Shia Fired From Olivia Wilde MovieVariety is reporting that Shia LaBeouf was fired from the upcoming Olivia Wilde movie, "Don't Worry Darling." Why was he fired? According to Business Insider Shia exhibited "poor behavior" to cast and..
Harry Styles postpones 2021 tourHarry Styles has postponed his U.K. and European tour again, telling fans he won't be on the road at all in 2021.
'Everyone's health and safety remains our top priority': Harry Styles postpones 2021 UK and European tourHarry Styles has cancelled his 2021 UK and European tour due to the ongoing threat of Covid-19.