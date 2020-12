Jessica Simpson Returning To TV With Docuseries And Scripted Series Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:41s - Published 2 weeks ago Jessica Simpson Returning To TV With Docuseries And Scripted Series Jessica Simpson is returning to the small screen. The mogul has inked a massive multimedia deal with Amazon to deliver two TV projects representing the next chapter of her life. Plus, more TV news. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jessica Simpson ‘Is Going To Tell All’ About Ex John Mayer In New Docuseries: Source Grab the popcorn, things are about to get exciting! Jessica Simpson‘s deal with Amazon Studios to...

OK! Magazine - Published 2 weeks ago