Lennon: Celtic must build on Lille win

Celtic boss Neil Lennon was pleased to see his much-changed team end a disappointing Europa League campaign on a positive note with victory over Lille.


Lennon makes drastic changes, forgotten 22 y/o starts: Predicted Celtic XI vs Lille – opinion

Football FanCast has predicted how Celtic will lineup to face Lille in tonight's Europa League match.
Neil Lennon brings the thunder back as Celtic beat Lille

Neil Lennon brings the thunder back as Celtic beat Lille The Parkhead boss' body language has been questioned in recent weeks but he was fired-up on Thursday.
Forget Elyounoussi: Lennon must unleash Celtic's rarely-seen "real talent" vs Lille – opinion

Neil Lennon must start Mikey Johnston against Lille in their upcoming Europa League match.
Lennon: We played really well [Video]

Lennon: We played really well

Celtic manager Neil Lennon praised his team's character after battling to a 2-2 draw with Lille in their Europa League

Lennon: Performance the focus against Lille [Video]

Lennon: Performance the focus against Lille

Neil Lennon says the focus will be on Celtic putting in a good performance against Lille in Thursday's Europa League group game.

