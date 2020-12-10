Northern Lights May Be Visible In New York City
Also called aurora borealis, the solar storm shows collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun as they enter the Earth's atmosphere.
Northern lights spotted further south in U.S. thanks to solar flareA geomagnetic storm is bringing with it the chance to see the northern lights slightly further south than usual.
New England Has A Chance To See The Northern Lights Thursday NightThere's a chance New England could get a glimpse of the Northern Lights Thursday night.