Aquaman Superfan Danny Sheehan Takes Over Mix 104.1 Airwaves

Popular Boston radio station Mix 104.1 got a temporary name change on Thursday.

WBZ-TV's Kate Merrill reports.


Related videos from verified sources

Jason Momoa surprises fan struggling with cancer [Video]

Jason Momoa surprises fan struggling with cancer

Jason Momoa surprised young Danny Sheehan, who is struggling with a rare and aggressive brain tumour, with a few Aquaman toys of his own.

'Love, Uncle Aquaman': Actor Jason Momoa Sends Gifts To Marshfield Boy Fighting Cancer [Video]

'Love, Uncle Aquaman': Actor Jason Momoa Sends Gifts To Marshfield Boy Fighting Cancer

Aquaman's number one fan Danny Sheehan has received a very special gift.

Actor Jason Momoa Calls Marshfield Boy Battling Cancer [Video]

Actor Jason Momoa Calls Marshfield Boy Battling Cancer

Aquaman star Jason Momoa chatted with 7-year-old Danny Sheehan after he heard about his viral video. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

