Mass. governor, Boston mayor help light Menorah on first night of Hanukkah

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Both were joined by other dignitaries and a socially distanced crowd to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on the Boston Common.


