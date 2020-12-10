Global  
 

Judge makes a decision in contested Vigo County election race

Video Credit: WTHI
On Thursday, a judge decided that Josie Swalls-Thompson will assume the position of Vigo County Treasurer.

Hoosier Hoosier hospitals are working on surgery re-scheduling plans.

It comes after Governor Eric Holcomb governor eric holcomb directed hospitals to "delay" non-urgent, inpatient surgeries.

We first told about the changes yesterday on news 10 first at five.

Today... we contacted local hospitals.

"greene county general" ..

"regional" ..

"good samaritan" ..

And union hospitals say they're discussing how to move forward.

They'll relay that information to patients.

The delay lasts from december 16th through january 3rd.

"health officials say" the delay is because covid-19 is "exhausting health-care workers" and "bed availability".

They hope taking this step will help




