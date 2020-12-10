VA Hospital commends veterans for following COVID-19 precautions



Related videos from verified sources Doctor gives advice to anyone who does travel for Thanksgiving



Dr. Robin Colgrove, an infectious disease specialist at Mount Auburn Hospital, says that anyone who is not willing to reconsider their Thanksgiving plans should at least follow certain COVID-19 safety.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 03:02 Published 3 weeks ago Tampa General COVID team share powerful video as cases rise



As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, a group of frontline workers at Tampa General Hospital shared a powerful video to remind people of how important it is to continue to take.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:59 Published on November 19, 2020 Frontline workers at Tampa General share powerful video as COVID cases rise, urge precautions



As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, a group of frontline workers at Tampa General Hospital shared a powerful video to remind people of how important it is to continue to take.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:47 Published on November 19, 2020