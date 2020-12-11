Man convicted of beating his two-year-old daughter to death set to be executed in Terre Haute on Fri

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

Another federal execution is set to happen on Friday in Terre Haute.

Hoosier Hoosier hospitals are working on surgery re-scheduling plans.

It comes after Governor Eric Holcomb governor eric holcomb directed hospitals to "delay" non-urgent, inpatient surgeries.

Today... we contacted local hospitals.

"greene county general" ..

"regional" ..

"good samaritan" ..

And union hospitals say they're discussing how to move forward.

They'll relay that information to patients.

The delay lasts from december 16th through january 3rd.

"health officials say" the delay is because covid-19 is "exhausting health-care workers" and "bed availability".

They hope taking this step will help